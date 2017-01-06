Spanish music has over the years been a very important part of European music as it played a vital role in western music development. It was also a major influence on the music in Latin America. Classical guitar and flamenco are just 2 of the traditional styles associated with the music of Spain. Even though these 2 are very common, there are a lot of other various dance styles and traditional music that differs in different areas in the country. For instance, bagpipes are the major feature in north-west Spain, while the north and center of Spain have various versions of jot music. Southern Spain is linked with flamenco music.

Spanish music was a major influence in the development of classical music in the west, starting from fifteenth century, up to the early parts of the seventeenth century. Spanish music dates as far back as the first century, and has experienced a lot of development over the years. Despite the fact that pop music from Spain is presently flourishing, it suffered some set back between 1939 and 1975, during the regime of Francisco Franco. The period saw performers from Spain having just few outlets to perform.

Musicians and audiences in Spain were profoundly impacted by the British and American music, majorly the rock and roll. With the boom of tourism between the 1960s and 1970s, new styles of music further found their way into Spain from the other parts of the world. Several cultures and tradition were, therefore, also a major influence on the music of Spain.

The different areas in Spain usually have a particular type of music, for which they are most popular. The flamenco and the jota music are amongst the most popular in Spain. Several areas have a local jota type, that is peculiar to them and slightly different from the jota type available in other countries. Valencia as well as the Navarre and La Rioja area has a local Jota kind. In Murcia, the flamenco style known as cantejondo and accompanied by the guitar is more common. Zambombas, accordions, tambourines, guitars, castanets and triangles are used for playing the Jota in Extremadura, where some other genres of their music have strong Portuguese influence. Catalonia on the other hand is popularly known for their rumba catalania and sardana music. A slow version of jota music is popular in Leon, Madrid and Castile. There is also the Basque music, which is the most popular and peculiar music type in the Basque country of Spain. It is accompanied by the Trikitixa dance. The major instruments that accompany the Basque music are the tambourine and accordion. The colla de xeremiers or Xeremiers music is also unique to Balearic Islands. The bagpipe or gaita is the signature musical instrument in Galici, Cantabria and Asturias.

Over the years, there have been several Spanish musicians that have contributed towards the development and improvement of the music in Spain. Some notable Spanish musicians include Ketama, RocioJurado, El Fary and Andy y Lucas.