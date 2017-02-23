School music tours available in Spain

Spain is a country where a lot of students within and outside Spain usually visit on musical tours. There is always a lot to learn and see during such tours, especially for those who are only aware of their influence on pop music in Latin America.

It is safe to say that Spain has a very evocative, passionate, lively and rich music. There are various and diverse type of Spanish music in the several various regions of Spain. Every music type has its own characteristic instruments blend and sounds. It is possible to get confused by Spanish music riches. Some of the favorite classic music tours in Spain include the Zarzuela, flamenco and Regional music.

Zarzuela

Your school should experience the Zarzuela performance if they decide to go on a music tour. The Zarzuela is the opera version in Spain. There are switches between portions that are sung and other portions that are spoken. The performance is usually done alongside an orchestra, and performed by ensemble members and soloists. Various areas have different types of opera play in Spain. Examples include the Catalan Zarzuela, Basque Zarzuela and Catalonia Zarzuela, including the different Hispanic colonies derivatives like the Philippines and Cuba. However, Romantic and Baroque are the two min zarzuela form. You can easily get insights into the culture and history of Spain that will be valuable if you watch both styles performances.



Flamenco

If you are just going to Spain for the first time, or going for a music tour in Spain for the first time, as a school or an individual, attending a flamenco performance will give you an unforgettable and impressive beginning. Linked to the gypsies of Andalusia, the musical form and historic art gives visual and audio delight to the viewers. In 2010, it was declared as ‘Masterpieces of the Intangible and Oral Humanity Heritage, by UNESCO. The flamenco is composed of a lot of elements including zapateados (stomps), Palmas (clapping), baile (dance), toque (guitar music) and cante (singing). All of these of interwoven in such a way that a masterpiece that is seamless is created. You are sure to get humanities, culture, art and history lessons, all at once, by visiting a traditional venue to watch the flamenco.

Regional music

The Aragon region is majorly known for the traditional Spanish dance known as jota. It features percussion and chord instruments alongside dancers who are holding castanets. Visiting Leon, Madrid and Castile on a music tour can give you the opportunity to witness this performance. The version of the jota in these 3 cities is slower than the ones in Aragon, with the instruments been a bit different. You can also visit northwest Atlantic areas such as Asturias, Cantabria and Galacia to witness the use of bagpipes to create a different sound type. Music that is influenced by Moor can be experienced in the Basque area.

There are several lovely music tours available in Spain. This has led to a lot of interest in local and international Spanish music tours been organized. The tours give the opportunity to learn about humanities, culture, art and history of Spain.