Spanish Music Development over the Years

Spanish music is a bit diverse for you to master it with arduous efforts taking time, in the learning process. You can see the inspirations from the Moorish, French and the Arabic cultures. Yet, you can find the Spanish music to be much varied and unique in its style. There are certain types of notes that can be found to have its roots from the German origin. Andalusia music genre is called as flamenco. Spanish music is considered to be synonymous to this style.

18th and the 20th centuries

Tremendous variations and innovations are added on to the Spanish music during this phase. Heavy influence on the Christian era, added on significant value to the Spanish music. Roman culture during the beginning of the second century, contributed quite a lot of changes to the Spanish music.

Renaissance and Spanish music

It was during this period, the musicians from Spain got the chance to travel all over the world. Opera style of singing got popular only during this time. Usage of guitars into Spanish music brought in more changes too but eventually.

Varied influences

Variety of influences from the Arab, to the Moorish styles, and the renaissance changes, added on new glamour to the Spanish music to make it unique in style and to stand out from the rest. Spanish dance and the Spanish music go hand in hand during the cultural event performances to make the audience give a standing ovation to the performers.

Tambourines

Quality of timbre and the pitch is totally shrill and noteworthy enough in the Spanish music to amaze the audience from any demographics today.